Breaking : PSC Promotes Three AIGs To DIGs, Suspends Elevation Of Eight CPs

The Police Service Commission has approved the appointment of three Assistant Inspectors General of Police to the rank of Deputy Inspectors of Police

In a statement on Sunday by the commission’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, the promotion of eight Commissioners of Police to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General (AIGs) was suspended.

This is because the CPs failed to appear before it for the mandatory promotion interview.

“As part of an effort to fill up the leadership vacuum in the Nigerian Police Force, The Police Service Commission has approved the appointment of three Assistant Inspectors General of Police to the rank of Deputy Inspectors General of Police,” the statement partly read.

“The new DIGs are expected to fill the vacant duty posts created owing to the retirements of three DIGs representing the North Central, North East and North West geopolitical zones.”

In a statement by the Head, Press and Public Relations of the Police Service Commission, Ikechukwu Ani, the affected Senior officers are “The Force Secretary, AIG Hafiz Inuwa, replacing retired DIG Mustapha Dan- Daura for the North West slot, while AIG Ali Janga from North East will replace DIG Zanna Ibrahim and AIG Adeleke Adeyinka of the North Central Zone will replace DIG Sanusi Lemu.”

Ani said the new appointments were part of the decisions of the Commission’s 18th plenary meeting held in Abuja from February 2 to 3 and chaired by the acting Chairman, Justice Clara Ogunbiyi (rtd).

The newly appointed officers are Hafiz Inuwa who until now was the Force Secretary, Aji Janga and Adeleke Bode.





They are expected to fill the gap created by the retirement of three DIGs representing North-West, North-East and North-Central geopolitical zones.

Inuwa will replace Mustapha Dan-Daura for the North-West slot, Janga will replace Zanna Ibrahim for the North-East slot and Bode is to replace Sanusi Lemu for the North-Central zone.

