Tems Becomes First Nigeria's Home Based Female Artiste To Win Grammy

Published:

Tems, a singer from Nigerian, has bagged her first Grammy award in the 2023 ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ category.

The Nigerian won the award for her vocal and writing contribution to the smashing hit ‘Wait For U’ by Future featuring Drake and herself, making it her first Grammy award win after four nominations.

Others nominated for the category won by Tems included DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA (Beautiful); Jack Harlow (First Class); Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer (Die Hard) and Latto – Big Energy (Live).

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages poured for Tems on social media after the announcement.

@Shawnifee said: “Tems’ growth through the years has been mindblowing. Now she’s won a Grammy, becoming the first Nigerian female act to win the Award. Big Tems herself!”

@Afrospecials said: RECORD BREAKER: “Tems’ Grammy Award tonight makes her the first female Nigerian artiste to bag a Grammy. Big Tems for a reason.”

Another fan wrote: “Tems with her first Grammy win at the main categoriesHer growth is just too amazing. Big Tems for a reason! For the culture baby. Love you big.”

Share This