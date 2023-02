Published:

The Minister of Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika has won the Man of the Year Award at the Nigerian Aviation Award

While the Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Capt. Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu bags Aviation Agency CEO of the year at the 2023 Nigeria Aviation Awards.

The CEO's of other Aviation Agencies also received awards for their immense contribution to the sector.

Mr Onyema the Chairman of Air Peace also won the award for the Aviation CEO of the year

Share This