Reason For Obj , IBB Absence At Council Of State Meeting

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is conspicuously absent as the Council of State meets today in Aso Rock

No reason was given for his absent. The only other former head of State was Gen Ibrahim Babangida rtd but CKN News feelers from the villa said IBB's absent is understandably because he is recuperating from illness outside the country but no excuse was given for that of Obj who later attended virtually

It will recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari shunned several meetings of the Council during the days of Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan

At the Aso Rock presidential palace in Abuja, President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the meeting that is also being attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, a few previous heads of state, former Chief Justices of Nigeria, ministers, and others.

Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, and Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, are also in attendance.

The INEC Chairman is anticipated to brief the Council on the commission's election preparations.

The CBN Governor is also anticipated to brief members on the bank's continuing cash swap policy and the challenges Nigerians are facing in obtaining the new currency.





Former Heads of State Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar and Gen. Yakubu Gowon, former President Goodluck Jonathan, Justice Minister Abubakar Malami, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila are among the others in attendance at the meeting.





Governors Nasir El-Rufai and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and two former Chief Justices of Nigeria are also in attendance at the forum.





