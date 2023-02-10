Breaking: Court Sacks Mohammed Abacha As Kano PDP Guber Candidate

Published:





The Court of Appeal sitting in Kano has set aside the judgment of a High Court that recognized Muhammad Abacha as the gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano state.

The court also ordered that Sadiq Wali, who was earlier recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission, remains the valid governorship candidate.





Delivering the anonymous judgement, Justice Usman Musale-led three-man panel held that Abachi had no locus standi to challenge the primary that produced Wali since he never participated in the primary election

Share This