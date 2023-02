Published:

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party on Thursday night met with some Nollywood actors and musicians

The event which took place in Lagos was to intimate the industry of his plans for the entertainment industry if elected President in 2023

In attendance were notable entertainers like Psquare, Kanayo O Kanayo , Zubby Michael, Chidi Mokeme, Nkechi Blessing, Anita Joseph and several others.

In attendance also was some Chieftains of the Party including Prof Pat Utomi





