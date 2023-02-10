Friday, 10 February 2023

Breaking : Gowon , Abdulsalam, Goodluck Jonathan Arrive Aso Rock For Council Of States Meeting ( Pictures)

Published: February 10, 2023


 

President Buhari today received Former Head of State Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, Former President Goodluck Jonathan, and Former Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon as he presides over Council of State Meeting in State House 


Also in attendance are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Governors, Inspector General of Police and Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele 

More details later




CKN NEWS gathered from the Villa that some of the issues to be discussed include the 2023 election and ongoing New Naira notes imbroglio 

More details later 


Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: