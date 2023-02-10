Breaking : Gowon , Abdulsalam, Goodluck Jonathan Arrive Aso Rock For Council Of States Meeting ( Pictures)

Published:

President Buhari today received Former Head of State Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, Former President Goodluck Jonathan, and Former Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon as he presides over Council of State Meeting in State House





Also in attendance are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Governors, Inspector General of Police and Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele

More details later

CKN NEWS gathered from the Villa that some of the issues to be discussed include the 2023 election and ongoing New Naira notes imbroglio

More details later

Share This