Nollywood Stories Better Than Bollywood, Hollywood ..Actor Osuofia

Published:

Veteran Nollywood actor, Nkem Owoh a.k.a Osuofia, has said that Nigerian movies’ stories are far better than Bollywood and Hollywood.

Osuofia made the remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu State on Thursday.

According to him, Nigerian movies present real life stories and happenings around them, so it is wrong to compare the quality of Nigerian films with those coming from advanced countries.

He said that Nigerian film producers were only using technology imported from such advanced countries.





The veteran said, “The storyline we take is better than any story from any woods. We don’t have the technology, but we have the story.





“We are a third-world country coming up, and people should give us kudos for the level we have attained.





“I believe, with the stories and creativity among us, if we get the needed technology, we will go places”.





Share This