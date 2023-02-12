Police Arrests Self Acclaimed Prophet For Man's Torture Leading To Amputation Of Wrists

Published:

Operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department of the Imo State Police Command have arrested a 34-year-old self-acclaimed prophet identified as Osinachi Makuo alongside a 50-year-old mother over a case of attempted murder.

In a statement issued, the spokesperson of the state police command, ASP Henry Okoye, said that their arrest is sequel to a petition of Conspiracy, Abduction, Attempted Murder/Grievous Bodily Harm written to the Commissioner of Police, Imo State, by Ike Ezenyi of Umuehi Mgbidi in Oru West LGA, Imo State who is the father of a 24-year-old man identified as Ikenga Ezenyi.





Okoye said that the Commissioner of Police CP Muhammade Barde on receipt of the said petition promptly ordered a comprehensive investigation into the matter by detectives of the State CIID.





According to him the intelligent and curious detectives quickly swung into action and apprehended the suspects while the cohorts of the self-styled prophet are still at large.

He said that investigation into the matter has revealed that both suspects conspired and abducted Ikenga Ezenyi, took him to a holy Sabbath Mission at Uzunamu Mgbidi in Orlu L.G.A for prayers and deliverance where both of his hands were tied to a tree for three days and his feet chained.

The PPRO said that the suspects equally tortured the victim severely in the most inhuman conditions till both of his palms were swollen, rotten and flesh ruptured before he was rescued by his father and youth of Uzunamu Community and taken to the hospital for treatment. He said that the evil treatment of the victim led to the amputation of his palms in the hospital to save his life from the rotten palms.





The Police spokesman said that the suspects will be arraigned in court upon completion of the investigation.





Okoye mentioned that the state Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Mohammed Ahmed has cautioned residents in the state to be mindful of criminals who operate in disguise as prophets and prophetesses, prayer warriors, healing homes to commit heinous crimes in the state.

