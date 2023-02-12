Gov Adeleke Declares Valentine’s Day Dance Competitions in Osun

Published:

The Osun State Government has lined up activities to join the world in celebrating the 2023 Valentine’s Day for its workers. A circular signed by Mr K. Akinola on behalf of the State Head of Service, Olaleye Aina, indicates that fun activities such as indoor games, dress, and dance competitions have been lined up for Tuesday, February 14 which is Valentine's day, a day set aside to celebrate love.





According to a circular, the celebrations would be held at the Bola Ige White House Osun Governor’s Office, Abere. The state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, would grace the occasion, while the Head of Service, Aina, would be the father of the day.

