Breaking : Akwa Ibom House Of Reps Member On The Run Over Alleged Forgery, Impersonation As Calls For Arrest Heightens

It can now be confirmed that House of Representatives Member for Uyo Federal Constituency, Mr Michael Enyong may have taken to his heels to evade interrogation by the law enforcement agencies in the country.

CKN NEWS learnt that series of petitions have continued to flood the table of the Inspector General of Police, querying the continuous invincibility of the Uyo born lawmaker, despite glaring evidences that he forged documents and signatures of public officials to arrive at his selfish gains of conducting and winning a purported Governorship primaries in his private residence.





The lawmaker was to later take the fake documents to surreptitiously obtain judgement in his favour at an Abuja Federal High Court.





It has been revealed that the lawmaker is on the run, following series of invitations to him by the Police and has rejected suggestions to go and defend himself despite the weight of the accusations against him.

A group, Akwa Ibom Integrity Alliance, on Saturday called on the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba to investigate the case of forgery and impersonation levelled against Mr Enyong.





The Chairman of the group, Barr. Stephen Abia said this became necessary given recent developments, where Mike Enyong paraded himself as a Governorship candidate of the PDP against every known and standard democratic process.

Barr. Abia said it was surprising that instead of making himself available at the venue of the primary of his party, Mr Enyong rather conducted what he described as a ‘‘charade” at his residential house in Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo and declared himself winner of the primary and went on to forge signatures of highly respected citizens of the country.

Describing his action as criminal in nature, the Akwa Ibom Integrity convener said his group would not fold its hands and allow such criminality swept under the carpet, as it would set a wrong precedent for the public.

He wanted the forgery allegations to be investigated and the culprit, prosecuted to act as deterrent to others.

The group maintained that impersonation and deceit with which he got the present favorable judgment from a federal High Court against the authentic PDP governorship candidate in Akwa ibom state, Pastor Umo Eno cannot be allowed to go unchallenged, adding that such an act of impersonation of a revered institution as INEC and a political party established by law is the height of lawlessness.

Barr. Abia called on the Nigeria Police to expedite action on the petition before the election.

