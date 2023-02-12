Student Who Drank Insecticide After Breakup Responding To Treatment -YABATECH Mgt

Published:

The Deputy Registrar, Yaba College of Technology, Joe Ejiofor, says that the student of the institution who drank insecticide after being dumped by her boyfriend is alive and responding well to treatment.





Ejiofor told the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday that the college management led by Ag Rector, Uduak Inyang-Udoh, Dean of Students and Tunji Balogun visited and confirmed her state.





Ejiofor said that although the young girl drank some chemical substance suspected to be sniper, she was quickly rescued following an alarm raised by her roommate on Wednesday.





“This is to inform the college community and the general public that there is no iota of truth in the rumour going around that Destiny, the ND1 Marketing student who attempted suicide has died.





“The College management has visited her and we can authoritatively say that she’s alive, responding well to treatment and her parents have been contacted and they are with her in the hospital.





“Her roommate who saw her taking the substance raised alarm and she was quickly taken to the College Medical Centre where she was attended to and stabilised by the Medical Director, Dr. Tunde Nubi, and his team,” he said.





