Police Arrest Serial Robber Who Disguises As Chef , Sedates His Employers Food And Make Away With Their Properties ( Several Victims In Banana Island, Ikoyi etc )

The Police in Lagos has nabbed a young man who sedates his employers food and steal their properties

According to Spokesman of Lagos Police Command Benjamin Hundeyin, Wilfred Amoussou would take up a job as cook/chef and thereafter heavily sedate ( drug ) his employers with Benzodiazepines and steal their valuables.

He has done this to different victims, over the years, in Ikoyi, Banana Island and Parkview Lagos

Some of his past victims have come forward to identify him.

He asked his victims to proceed to Ikoyi Police Division for further necessary action.

