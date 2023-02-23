Breaking : Factional IPOB Leader Simon Ekpa MAY Have Been Arrested In Finland ( Picture)

Published:

News reaching CKN News have it that factional IPOB Leader Simon Ekpa MAY have been arrested

Ekpa who is living a good life in Finland but handing out instructions to Igbos to kill themselves in South East and stay at home has allegedly been arrested at an Airport in Finland

This is an emerging news

Above picture showed Ekpa being surrounded by security agents

The Federal Government and some Igbo leaders in the past few weeks have urged the Finnish Government to call Ekpa to order or arrest him for inciting violence in the South East part of Nigeria





CKN

Share This