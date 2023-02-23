Nipsey Hussle's killer Eric Holder Sentenced To 60 Years To Life In Prison

Published:

The man convicted of fatally shooting rapper Nipsey Hussle was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison in a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Eric Holder was convicted of first-degree murder in July for the March 31, 2019, killing of Hussle in a parking lot outside the rapper’s South Los Angeles apparel shop. He was 33.

Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke handed down the sentence Wednesday after hearing from one of Hussle’s friends and listening to a letter from Holder’s father.

Holder's sentencing hearing had been postponed several times, including most recently Nov. 3. The sentencing has been delayed in part so defense attorney Aaron Jansen could argue to reduce Holder’s conviction to manslaughter or second-degree murder, which the judge rejected in December.

Holder was also found guilty of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter after two other people were injured in the shooting.

Hussle, who was born Ermias Asghedom, had grown up with Holder, and both were members of the same gang, the Rollin’ 60s.

Prosecutors argued that Holder was upset over accusations that he was a snitch and that it was premeditated when he approached Hussle outside his shop, The Marathon, and opened fire.

Hussle was struck at least 10 times. Afterward, Holder kicked him in the head and fled, Deputy District Attorney John McKinney told jurors.

Hussle was a father-of-two.

