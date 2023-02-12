Police Acquires 127 New Operational Duty Vehicles, APCs , Arms

Published:

EFFECTIVE POLICING: PRESIDENT SETS TO COMMISSION NPF’S OPERATIONAL ASSETS, CROWD CONTROL EQUIPMENT ON MONDAY





The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR, has concluded plans in readiness for the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, to Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja, to commission a wide assortment of operational assets acquired to strategically improve on the operational capabilities of the Nigeria Police Force, particularly in crowd control and anti-riot operations, on Monday 13th February, 2023 by 9am.





The equipment to be commissioned include a total of 127 operational vehicles such as Toyota Hilux Pick Up vans, Zahab Classic Pick Up vans, Mikano Rich-6 Pick Up vans, Anti-Riot Water Cannons, Armored Personnel Carriers, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Jeeps, Toyota Coaster Buses, Toyota Hiace Ambulances, Mikano Trucks, and Crowd Control Barriers Vehicles. Similarly, a large catchment of arms, ammunition, riot control agents such as tear gas, tasers, stun guns, pepper sprays, bulletproof vests, helmets, and other personal protective equipment procured by the Police will also be commissioned by the President.





The Inspector-General of Police has expressed the eagerness of the Nigeria Police Force to ensure a safe and secure environment for law-abiding citizens to express their franchise at the 2023 General Election polls. He also warns all intending troubleshooters to be wary as the Police have been adequately trained and equipped for strategic deployment before, during, and after the elections for the enforcement of extant laws regulating the conduct of elections in Nigeria; and strengthening the general security and public safety across the length and breadth of Nigeria.





CSP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra

Force Public Relations Officer,

Force Headquarters,

Abuja.





