Iconic Picture: Why I Stood In Front Of Obi's Vehicle In Lagos...Teenager

A teenager, who identified himself as Yusuf Alami, has revealed why he stood in front of the convoy of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, during the party’s campaign rally in Lagos State on Saturday.

The teenager, in a picture that went viral on social media, is seen stretching his arms out wide in front of a Toyota Prado SUV, with Obi standing through the open roof of the car, smiling at the teenager.

When he was interviewed, Alami disclosed that he stood in front of the convoy because of his love for Obi.

Alami, who said he is from Ibadan but based in Lagos said Obi helps people and he likes him (Obi) a lot.

Alami added that if Obi won the elections, he (Alami) would pray for the presidential candidate to do well.

Obi rounded up his presidential campaign in Lagos, with a rally held at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island, on Saturday after campaigning across the 36 states of the federation.

Obi’s running mate, Datti Baba-Amed was also present at the finale, as well as the leader of the pan Yoruba socio-political organisation Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, among others

