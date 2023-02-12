Mother Of Nine Commits Suicide In Borno

Published:

A mother of nine children, Maimuna, has reportedly committed suicide in Sajeri, Gumari ward of Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

Eyewitnesses said that the incident happened around 6:00pm on Saturday.

One of the witnesses, Baa Modu, said the deceased children rushed out to inform them that their mother hanged herself

“When we entered, her first son managed to cut the rope and her lifeless body was on the floor. And beside her was her 4-month-old baby, ” Modu said.

He said there was no suicide note left by the deceased and the children said they had no prior knowledge of her intetion.

However, another witness, who’s close to the family said that she started acting strangely after her family moved into a house she didn’t like.

“One of her children said the mother was opposed to their relocation to the house after being dislodged from their former house in Bulunkutu Kasuwa.

“In protest, the deceased angrily packed to her parents house, but was brought back yesterday, not knowing that she had plan to commit suicide this evening” he added.

Effort to reach the Police for comment wasn’t possible as the Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Shatambaya, neither picked calls nor responded to messages.

