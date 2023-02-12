Police Condemns Attack On Peter Obi's Supporters

Published:

The Lagos State Police Command has condemned the attack on Labour Party (LP) supporters in the state, saying investigations into the incident have started.

Some LP supporters were attacked during the party’s presidential campaign rally in the nation’s commercial centre on Saturday.

Hours after the incident, the Lagos Police Command spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin described the attack as “regrettable”.

Jakande Ward Chairman of Labour Party commendably reported an attack on his party members at Ilasan Division. Four injured persons have been given medical attention. DPO Ilasan has commenced preliminary investigations while SCID is to fully take over investigations.

— SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) February 11, 2023

“The injured and other witnesses are assisting the Police with relevant information that would aid the apprehension and prosecution of the attackers.

“This attack is reprehensible! It is verifiable that the Command had stationed, since yesterday, patrol vehicles and officers at the Tafawa Balewa Square venue of today’s rally. We had already secured the venue to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

“The regrettable attack happened about 15km away from the rally venue. As earlier stated, the SCID will take over investigations towards apprehending and prosecuting the attackers.”

