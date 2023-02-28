Pictures: Goodluck Jonathan, Ex African Leaders Visit Tinubu, Atiku , Kwankwaso, Obi In Abuja

Published:

Former Nigeria president, Goodluck Jonathan alongside other African leaders have visited the four leading presidential candidates for the Nigeria election 2023.

GEJ was accompanied by former president of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta who led the African Union election observation mission to Nigeria with the former Ghana president, John Mahama who jointly led the ECOWAS election monitoring team with Jonathan.





They met with Bola Ahmed Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC), Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP), Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The visits was part of moves to ensure post-election peace.

Share This