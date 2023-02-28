Okezie Ikpeazu Joins League Of G5 PDP Governors To Lose Senatorial Bid

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Tuesday declared Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe winner of the February 25 Abia South Senatorial District election.

The Returning Officer for the poll, Prof. Georgina Ugwuanyi, announced this at the collation centre in Aba.

Ugwuanyi said she had to return to declare results for the election because she was asked by the Independent National Electoral Commission office in Abuja to announce winners in the election.

Earlier, Ugwuanyi had told party agents that a substantial number of polling units totalling about 108 had irregularities requiring a reschedule of the Abia South Senatorial District election.

She said that Abaribe, who is the All Progressives Grand Alliance candidate, got the highest number in the election having scored 49,903 votes.

She further announced that LP’s Chinedu Onyeizu scored 43,903, while Governor Okezie Ikpeazu scored 28,422 votes.

The Returning Officer also announced the results of the Aba South and North Federal Constituency, where the LP’s Emeka Nnamani polled 35,502 to clinch the seat.

She said that Alex Ikwecheghi of APGA polled 22,465 votes, while the incumbent Representative, Chimaobi Ebisike of the Peoples Democratic Party scored 13,388 votes.

Ugwuanyi, therefore, declared Nnamani winner of the House of Representatives election.

Okezie Ikpeazu a member of the PDP G5 Governors opposed to Atiku Abubakar has joined Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu and Samuel Ortom of Benue State who lost in their bid to become Senators

Share This