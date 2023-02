Breaking: Bola Tinubu Wins In Rivers State ( See Breakdown)

Published:

FINAL RESULT OF RIVERS STATE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE COLLATION OFFICER PROF. CHARLES ADIASE ON 28/02/2023 BY 1840HRS AT INEC HQ CENTER PORT HARCOURT





REG 3,315,005

ACCREDITED 605,055

A 1875

AA 321

AAC 443

ADC 1,823

ADP 953

APC 231,591

APGA 1468

APM 579

APP 849

BP 451

LP 175,071

NNPP 1322

NRM 888

PDP 88,468

PRP 275

SDP 10504

YPP 797

ZLP 5963

VALID 523,615

REJECTED 30,293

VOTE CAST 553,944





RESULT SHEET SIGNED BY ALL POLITICAL PARTY AGENTS EXCEPT AGENT OF LP.

Share This