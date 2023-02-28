Peter Obi Wins Abia In Landslide

Published:

The presidential candidate for the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has been declared the winner of the presidential election in Abia state.

The state returning officer for the presidential election, Prof. Abel Ezeorah of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Alike-Ikwo (FUNAI), declared the results at INEC state office in Umuahia. He said that Obi scored 327,095 votes of the 381,683 total votes cast to win the election.

PDP's Atiku Abubakar got 22,676 while APC's Bola Tinubu polled a total of 8,914 votes to come third.

