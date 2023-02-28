Ex President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ernest Koroma, Members of AUC Observer Mission visits IGP ( Pictures)

Published:

The Nigeria Police Force has been commended, alongside other security agencies deployed for election security management in the 2023 General Elections, for its commitment to ensuring that the electioneering process in the country is more secured. This commendation is coming on the heels of the African Union Commission (AUC) Election Observer Mission and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission visit to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR, at the Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja on Tuesday 28th February 2023.





The AUC Election Observer Mission (EOM) and the ECOWAS Commission led by His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, former President of Kenya, and the former President of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Ernest Bai Koroma, comprised Omar Alieu Touray, President of the Economic Community of West African States ECOWAS Commission; Ambassador Baba Kamara, Deputy Head of the EOM; Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, Vice President ECOWAS Commission; Dr. Abdel-Fatau Musah, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, ECOWAS Commission

The Mission noted that despite pockets of incidences recorded at some of the locations for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections, the election security management emplaced by the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies deployed effectively ensured a de-escalation of the immediate security challenges.

The Inspector-General of Police appreciated the Mission for its visit and commendation assuring that the NPF will always put its best foot forward to ensure that more effort is deployed for better and standardized election security management. He also urged stakeholders to follow through with the process even as they comply with the provisions of extant laws in all conduct during and after the 2023 general elections.





