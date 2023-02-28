Peter Obi Wins In Imo , Anambra State

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, winner of last Saturday’s presidential election in Anambra State.

Obi was declared the winner of the presidential poll in the state at the INEC Collation Centre in Awka, after the completion of the exercise on Tuesday.

The LP candidate won in the state with a wide margin.

Announcing the scores, the Anambra State Collation Officer, Prof. Nnenna Otti, said the total number of registered voters was 2,536,156, while number of accredited voters was 628,590, total valid votes was 613,861 while total of void votes was 10,751 and total votes cast was 624,612.

Otti, who is also the Vice Chancellor Federal University of Technology, Owerri, announced the result at exactly 12:50pm.

She said, “The total number of registered voters is 2,536,156, accredited voters is 628,590

“At the end of the exercise, parties scored the following votes:

A – 343

AA – 108

AAC – 1012

ADC – 208

ADP – 299

APC – 5,111

APGA – 7,388

APM – 325

APD – 148

BP – 514

LP – 584,621

NNPP – 1,967

NRM – 118

PDP – 9,036

PRP – 62

SDP – 84

YPP – 1997

ZLP -1,420.”

The ruling party in the state, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party could not score up to 10,000 votes in any of the local government areas.

The closest rival is the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who scored 9,036 votes.

The APGA presidential candidate, Prof. Peter Umeadi, got 7,388 votes while the Young

The Independent National Electoral Commission has also declared the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, the winner of the presidential election held in Imo State on Saturday.

The returning officer for the state, Charles Esimone, who announced the results on Tuesday in Owerri said that Obi scored 352,904 while Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress scored 66, 171 votes while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party got 30,044 while Rabiu Kwankwaso got 1,536 votes.

Results were collated in 26 out of the 27 Local Government Areas of the state.

The returning officer said that the result of the Njaba LGA was not collated because of violence.





