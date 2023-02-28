Collation Of Results:Bola Tinubu Heads To Court

Published:





The All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, have filed a suit to restrain the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from stopping the collation of the presidential election results.

The suit marked FHC/KN/CS/43/2023 was filed before the federal high court in Kano.

At a media briefing earlier on Tuesday, the LP and PDP asked Mahmood Yakubu, chairperson of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to resign.

The parties also demanded that the presidential election be conducted afresh, saying it was not free and “far from being fair or transparent”.

Share This