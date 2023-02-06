OPM Overseas Scholarship Student Gets Pregnant ...Get Expelled From University

Published:

On 24 January 2023, Onume was among the 140 students that travelled on OPM overseas university scholarship.

Few days later she started exhibiting signs of pregnancy.

So the university authorities had to run some few test on her only to discover she was 3 months pregnant and she is single.

That’s means she was already pregnant in Nigeria before traveling. The university in other to maintain it high level of morality, expelled her.

When she came back to Nigeria, Apostle Chibuzor called her and asked her to come with the man responsible for her pregnancy.

After interviewing both, it was found out that they have been dating for some years.

And the young man said he is interested in marrying, but he has No money. Poverty is wicked.

So Apostle Chibuzor released money and gave him 7 days to do her traditional marriage and blessing of marriage, because as she is pregnant she can not do white wedding. Traditional marriage has been done 3 days ago as OPM welfare team travelled with him and today 6 February 2023 marriage blessing was done at OPM.

The question is why did Apostle chibuzor OPM make such decisions

1. Onome father died so many years ago and because of that she finished secondary school 8 years ago and could not go to university.





2. If she was abandoned, she will now become a burden to the widow mother who is currently not working.





3. Her dream of going to university could have died.

Because today Apostle chibuzor sent her marriage blessing pictures to the university, begging them to reinstate her.





And the university management has asked her to return back to school on Tuesday this week.

God is merciful and forgiving , he will never allow your good dreams to die because of your mistake.





Source : Apostle Chibuzor

