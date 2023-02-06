Abia PDP Guber Candidate Ahiwe Gets Royal Blessings

Published:

The Abia State People's Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate, Chief Okey Ahiwe has appreciated Abians for their support at ensuring his successful emergence as the party's Governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections.





Chief Ahiwe who voiced his feelings when he paid homage to his traditional ruler and Chairman, Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Eminence, Eze Joseph Nwabeke at his Eziama Ntigha village in Isiala Ngwa North LGA, assured Abians of better days ahead if elected.





The State PDP Governorship candidate disclosed that he came to present himself formally to his traditional ruler as the party's Governorship candidate as well as seek his royal blessings.





He further stressed the need for all hands to be on deck in other actualize a landslide victory for all PDP candidates at the polls.





In his speech, the chairman, Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Joseph Nwabeke while appreciating the state PDP caucus for micro-zoning the governorship seat back to Isiala Ngwa North following the demise of erstwhile party flagbearer, Professor Uche Ikonne, described Chief Okey Ahiwe as a humble and loyal team player who has contributed immensely towards the development of his community, local government and State at large.





The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Christopher Enweremadu, late Prof. Uche Ikonne's running mate, Hon. Okey Igwe, the Director-General, Abia State PDP Central Campaign Council, Chief Chinedum Elechi, former Commissioner for Agriculture, Chief Uzo Azubuike, PDP Candidate for Isiala Ngwa North State Constituency, Chief Collins Iheonunekwu, and members of the State PDP Central Campaign Council were among other PDP Stakeholders that companied Chief Ahiwe on the visit.





