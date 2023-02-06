Man Shoots Sister’s Boyfriend In Ogun

Published:

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command on the 2nd of February 2023 arrested 30-year-old Michael Ogundele for shooting and injuring one Tobi Olabisi for having a love affair with his younger sister.

The command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to newsmen in a statement signed in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.





According to Abimbola, the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Idiroko Divisional headquarters by one Alpha Akeem a community leader in Ihunbo town, who came to the station with the injured victim and reported that the suspect who have been warning the victim to stop having love affair with his younger sister fired a gunshot at him, but the victim narrowly escaped death.





“Upon the report, the DPO Idiroko division, CSP Ayo Akinsowon mobilized his detectives to go after the suspect and he was subsequently arrested”.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed to have warned the victim to desist from dating his younger sister but refused”.

“On a fateful day, he got information that the victim was sleeping in his sister’s room and he went there with a Dane gun”.

“On getting there, the victim jumped out from the window to escape the likely consequence when he was shot by the suspect”.

“The victim was rushed to General Hospital, Idiroko where “he is currently responding to treatment”





Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and possible prosecution .

