APC Sacks Taraba State Chairman

Published:

State Executive Committee, Taraba state chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, on Saturday, sacked its state Chairman, Hon Ibrahim El-Sudi.

The APC party’s zonal Chairman North, Hon Dauda Ayuba Dakinjo while briefing journalists

He maintained that the decision has resulted in disaffection and disharmony in the state chapter of the All Progressive Congress Apc in Taraba state.

“His attitude has ridiculed APC, disaffection, and unnecessary litigation.

“Don’t forget, a few days ago, the Supreme Court canceled the gubernatorial primary election and some other primary elections held by the party in the state.

“In large part, the issues led to litigations which resulted from El-Sudi’s inability to reconcile and accommodate varied interests within the party.

“Again, the five local government chairmen removed and replaced by El-Sudi were reinstated by the court but El-Sudi has deliberately refused to obey the judgment of the court” he said.

According to him, despite the Court ruling against El-Sudi on the removal of the five chairmen, he recently went ahead to purportedly remove two (2) chairmen of Lau and Jalingo Local Governments which was revolt and same led to serious tension which threatened security and peace within the entire APC family and supports in the state.

“We, the entire Exco of Taraba state APC hereby resolved to disassociate our good selves with the unconstitutional manner of removing an elected officer of the Party with reference to aforementioned chairmen.

“In all, the conduct of El-Sudi to favor some party members and disfavor some, and not to provide level playing ground and fairness to all party members, has created widespread disaffection among party faithful.

“In view of all the above infractions by El-Sudi and his retrogressive style of leadership, we passed votes of no confidence on him to continue as the Taraba State APC chairman.

“We have therefore invoked the powers conferred on us by Article 21(d)(vi) of the APC Constitution and have removed him from office as the APC Chairman Taraba State” he added.

Share This