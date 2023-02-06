Beyonce Becomes Most Awarded Grammy Winner

Published:

American singer Beyonce Knowles has become the most awarded Grammy winner after winning in the category for Best Dance/ Electronic Music Album.





Receiving the prize, the singer said, “ I'm trying not to be too emotional. I'm trying to just receive this night. I wanna thank God for protecting me, Thank you God. I like to thank my uncle who is not here, but he is here in spirit. I want to thank my parents, my father and my mother for loving me and pushing me. I like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are home watching me"

Share This