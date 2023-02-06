Monday, 6 February 2023

Beyonce Becomes Most Awarded Grammy Winner

Published: February 06, 2023


 

American singer Beyonce Knowles has become the most awarded Grammy winner after winning in the category for Best Dance/ Electronic Music Album.


Receiving the prize, the singer  said, “ I'm trying not to be too emotional. I'm trying to just receive this night. I wanna thank God for protecting me, Thank you God. I like to thank my uncle who is not here, but he is here in spirit.  I want to thank my parents, my father and my mother for loving me and pushing me. I like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are home watching me"


