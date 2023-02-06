2023 : I Have Capacity To Pilot Affairs Of Delta State, If Elected Governor.. Oborevwori

Published:

The Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate for the 2023 general elections and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has said that he has the capacity to pilot the affairs of the state if elected Governor in the forthcoming general elections, with a promise not to disappoint Deltans.









At Isiokolo, Headquarters of Ethiope East Local Government Area of the State, where he was hosted by Chief Broderick Arigbodi, the Oloku of Agbon Kingdom, the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate said that having served as the longest speaker in the history of Delta State, he has been well equipped for the position of the State Governor.





He said that; "I have been in the House for seven years now and speaker for six years running and with the experience that I have gathered, I can manage the state very well because I know the workings of the state. Am the longest serving speaker in the history of Delta State, from one Assembly to another, no stain and I know that I am capable of piloting the affairs of the state if elected Governor. The journey is not easy, but God will take control".





According to the Speaker who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, the Atiku-Okowa ticket is the only ticket that can solve Nigeria's problems and rebuild the nation again.









"Atiku-Okowa ticket is the only ticket that can solve Nigeria's problems, that can rescue this nation, rebuild our country again. Seven and half years of APC policy has collapsed. APC has nothing to campaign with. The APC-led government has failed Nigerians and we must vote out the party now. We will suffer APC with our votes in the forthcoming general elections. Atiku-Okowa will cure the ills of the society. Vote massively for PDP", Rt Hon Oborevwori said.









While commending Chief Broderick Arigbodi, the Oloku of Agbon kingdom, for hosting him, the PDP Governorship Candidate said that;

"It is only God that gives power, not man and in politics, there is time and season. My brother, for bringing me to your community and hosting me today, you have done a great thing, you have established a relationship between me and the people of this place and Ethiope East people will not be left behind in my administration. I am here to jolly with you in order to show my appreciation. God will continue to bless you. This day will be a memorable day for Ethiope East, as you have honoured me, God will honour you".





Earlier, Chief Broderick Arigbodi, the Oloku of Agbon kingdom said that; "We decided to host you here today to pledge our loyalty to you. We will vote for you and all PDP candidates in the 2023 general elections".





The Ceremony was attended by the Majority Leader of the House of Assembly, Hon Ferguson Onwo, PDP Delta Central Senatorial District Candidate, Chief Ighoyota Amori, PDP House of Representatives Candidate for Ethiope Federal Constituency, Hon Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, Hon Talib Tebite, Chairman of Ethiope East Local Government Area, Hon Victor Ofobrukweta and host of others.

