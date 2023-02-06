Fuel , Naira Crisis: Protesters Besiege UI Gate

Published:

Protesters on Monday morning took to the gate of the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, to express their dissatisfaction over the ongoing economic chaos in the country.

Members of the community blocked the institution’s gate, thereby preventing vehicular movement and other activities.

A student, who does not want her name mentioned, said that as of the time of filing this report, soldiers and Operation Burst officers had arrived the scene.

However, the university’s Communication Officer, Mrs Adejoke Akinpelu, said that the protesters had been dispersed by the security personnel.

She said, “The U.I Chief Security Officer told me that it was some miscreants in the community who gathered themselves together at the gate this morning, causing problems. Our students are sitting for their exams so they are not part of them. I was also told the security personnels who came have dispersed them.”

It had reported about the vandalisation of public and private properties in Ibadan by aggreived residents who couldn’t withdraw money from banks nor buy fuel due to the scarcity.

Nationally, there has been severe pressure and hardship on Nigerians as many cannot withdraw money from the banks, Automated Teller Machines as well as Point of Sale operators.

The fuel crisis has also compounded the challenges as fuel pump price have skyrocketed astronomically, thereby leading to hike in transport fares at motor parks across the nation.

