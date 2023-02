Published:

Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states have instituted a suit against the federal government seeking a restraining order to stop the full implementation of the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In a motion ex-parte filed before the supreme court, the three states are praying the court to grant an interim injunction stopping the CBN from ending the timeframe within which the old N200, N500, and N1000 notes will cease to be legal tender.

More details later

