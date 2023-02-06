Senatorial Primary :Senate President Lawan Wins Back Seat At Supreme Court

Published:

The supreme court has affirmed Ahmed Lawan, senate president, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Yobe north.

In a majority judgment delivered on Monday, the apex court allowed the appeal filed by the APC against Bashir Machina’s candidature.

Bashir Machina has refused to step down for Lawan after he lost out at the Presidential primary of APC in 2022

Governor David Umahi and Godswill Akpabio had earlier won similar cases at the Supreme Court despite contesting in the Presidential Primary of APC

More details later

Share This