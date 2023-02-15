New Notes :Why El-Rufai And I Attended Supreme Court Hearing ....Yahaya Bello

Published:

The Supreme Court of Nigeria on Wednesday held a brief hearing as regards the case on the naira swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Present in court today for the hearing were governors Yahaya Bello of Kogi state and Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, alongside a retinue of Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

Speaking after the case had been adjourned to Wednesday, February 22 for hearing of the consolidated suits by 10 states, Governor Bello told newsmen that he and El-Rufai were present to ensure that justice is obtained for the masses who are suffering the brunt of the policy at this time.

“We are in court because Nigerians are suffering as a result of this CBN muddled-up cashless versus currency redesign policy, that is why we are here today,” the governor asserted.

Governor Bello also disclosed that the understanding from court proceedings today suggest that the order made by the honorable justices still subsists up till Wednesday February 22 when the matter will be heard.

This he said in reference to an injunction by the court, temporarily banning the implementation of the February 10 deadline of the CBN from making the old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes legal tender.

Bello on behalf of his colleagues urged Nigerians to stay alive by maintaining peace, law and order, adding that by killing each other, nothing will be achieved as regards changing the policy to suit everyone and easy the sufferings being encountered at this time.

