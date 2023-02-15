Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Breaking : Irate Mob Burn Access Bank Branch Over Naira Scarcity

Published: February 15, 2023


 

A branch of Access Bank has been invaded and burnt by an irate mob expressing their anger over the Naira notes swap

 CKN  News learnt that Access bank  ,Udu road Warri was destroyed and burnt on Wednesday morning 




The crowd also destroyed the ATM machines 

In the video circulating on social media , no attempt was made to put off the fire while some people were seen hauling stones into the bank premises 

CKN  News could not ascertain as at the time of this report if any staff  of the bank who were at their desk at the time of the attacks were injured 

It could also not be Confirmed if the police have made any arrest so far


