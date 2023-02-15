Breaking : Irate Mob Burn Access Bank Branch Over Naira Scarcity

Published:

A branch of Access Bank has been invaded and burnt by an irate mob expressing their anger over the Naira notes swap

CKN News learnt that Access bank ,Udu road Warri was destroyed and burnt on Wednesday morning





The crowd also destroyed the ATM machines

In the video circulating on social media , no attempt was made to put off the fire while some people were seen hauling stones into the bank premises

CKN News could not ascertain as at the time of this report if any staff of the bank who were at their desk at the time of the attacks were injured

It could also not be Confirmed if the police have made any arrest so far

