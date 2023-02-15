Protests Hit Ilorin Kwara State

Published:

Protests have also rocked Ilorin, the Kwara state capital over the scarcity of new naira notes.

Protesters barricaded and made bonfires on some major streets such as Gambari, Ogidi, Oko Olowo, Yakuba and Elekoyangan along Kwara Poly road.





The protesters are particularly infuriated because of the refusal of commercial banks to receive or exchange old notes for new ones in spite of a Supreme Court's injunction which granted that the old 200, 500, and 1000 Naira notes should remain as legal tender. I





They said the scarcity of Naira has brought untold hardship to them as they have been incapacitated to carry out any business transaction.





In the meantime, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is appealing to residents of the state to give peace a chance to resolve the naira scarcity crisis.





In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, Governor AbdulRazaq sympathised with them and admitted that the situation has been tough for the people.

