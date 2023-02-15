Edo Big Boy Turned Robber Arrested After Flaunting Huge Money, Expensive Cars On Social Media

Published:

An Edo big boy, others arrested for armed robbery, days after he flaunted money and luxury cars online

Police operatives in Edo State have arrested a suspected notorious gang of armed robbers for terrorizing Amagba area of Benin City, the state’s capital.

Among the suspects who were arrested on Tuesday morning, February 14, is popular socialite and tiktoker, Rich Major.

It was gathered that the suspects were nabbed by youths of the community during a failed operation.

This comes days after Rich Major flaunted bundles of money, house and luxury cars online.





