Naira Swap: Gunmen Rob And Shoot PoS Operator , Three Others

Four persons, including a point-of-sales (PoS) operator, have been hospitalized after suspected criminals attacked them at a PoS terminal in Zaki Local Government Area (LGA) of Bauchi State, inflicting gunshot wounds on them last Friday, January 28.





According to reports, the gunmen stormed the PoS terminal as residents scampered for the new Naira notes. Thw criminals fired gunshots, leaving four persons injured. The victims were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Azare where they are receiving medical attention.





Abdullahi Haruna, a PoS operator, said





“I had a bag of money with me. They asked me to give them the money at gunpoint, or else they would kill me, so I gave them the bag full of money.”





One of the other victims, Lamaran Bappah, said he went to the terminal to swap his old notes with new ones as his wedding was fast approaching.





“It was money I saved in preparation for my marriage” he said





Confirming the incident, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Aminu Alhassan, said one suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident.

