Man Beats Brother To Coma For Spending N5000 New Naira Notes Given Him to Keep

A man in his mid-30s, Tochukwu Ihenacho, on Saturday, beat his younger brother, Philip Ihenacho, to a state of coma for spending N5,000 new notes given to him to keep, IgbereTV has learnt.

The incident, it was gathered, happened in the Pipeline area of Kubwa, a satellite town in Bwari Area Council of the FCT.

A witness said that, “Last Tuesday, Tochukuwu gave Philip his younger brother N5,000 new notes to keep for him. They live together. You know how difficult it is to get the new notes.

On Saturday, Tochukuwu requested for the money. After he was told it had been spent, he beat his younger brother to a state of unconsciousness. Neighbours had to come to his rescue and rushed him to the hospital.”

