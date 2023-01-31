Again Petrol Tranker Kills Keke Rider , Passenger In Lagos

Published:

TANKER ACCIDENT : LASTMA RESCUE ANOTHER 4 ACCIDENT VICTIMS INSIDE TRICYCLES AT IKOTUN, LAGOS





......Tricycle driver with one passenger died instantly.





Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) today rescued another 4 fatal accident victims inside mini commercial buses (tricycles) around Ikotun area of Lagos.





The accident which occurred around 12:30 pm today involved a fully (P.MS) loaded container truck (JJJ 125) and 3 mini commercial buses (tricycles) with registration nos (LSD 83 QM), (AKD 690 QK) & (AKL 87 QF)





The driver of one of the mini commercial bus (tricycle) with one passenger died instantly.





Those four (4) rescued accident victims by Lastma personnel were 2 pregnant women and 2 children.





Lastma personnel immediately handed over those rescued victims to Police men from Ikotun Police Station who took them to General Hospital for treatment.





A preliminary investigation revealed that the fully loaded container truck (JJJ 125) had a brake failure and crushed 3 tricycles by a valley around synagogue when going towards Ikotun.





The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) immediately moved the tanker with those crushed tricycles to Ikotun Police Station





Other emergency responders including the Nigerian Police men from Ikotun Police Station were at the scene of the accident.





The General Manager of LASTMA Mr Bolaji Oreagba however warned tanker owners and drivers to always ensure that their trucks are properly checked and in good conditions before embarking on any journey.





Adebayo Taofiq

Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department LASTMA

