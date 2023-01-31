I Was Rejected, Ridiculed, Almost Gave Up On Acting...Actor Lateef Adedimeji

Published:

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji has narrated how he was ridiculed, insulted and bullied about acting not being his career.





He stated this on his Instagram page, reflecting on his humble beginning and how he almost gave up acting.





Adedimeji wrote, “Memories of the multiple times I got rejected, insulted, Ridiculed and bullied that ACTING is not my career path and that I’ll never make it in this field that I choose.





‘’I remember the times I almost gave up on myself and the career; I remember crying endlessly and told myself it’s better to die. Memories of the times I walked hours to get on set and rehearsals simply because I had no tfare. I remember when I had to be a camera boy, Wash Oga’s Cars.





“Then the times i finally started getting paid 1k, 2k, 5k for a lead role, I remember receiving the payments with so much joy, happiness and gratitude. This journey of mine from being just a little boy with big dreams to becoming the Superstar that I am today has come with a lot of challenges and Stories untold. I’ll tell the whole story someday to inspire one or two.”





Share This