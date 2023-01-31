Breaking: Nigerians Can Still Deposit Old Naira Notes After Expiration Of Deadline..Emefiele Tells House Of Reps

Published:





The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele today honored the invitation of the National Assembly

He arrived the NASS complex ahead of the hearing on cash withdrawal policy by the House of Representatives.

In the course of his interaction with the lawmakers Godwin Emefiele stated that banks will still accept the old Naira notes from Nigerians even after the expiration of the deadline a total contrast to his earlier directive on this

Meanwhile, members of the Ad-hoc Committee investigating the new cash withdrawal limit and cash swap policy were also in an executive session on the directive of the Chairman, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa.

The Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria conveyed the message to the members of the Ad-hoc Committee at 11:53am.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele had earlier held a meeting with the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Hon. Ado-Doguwa on arrival at the National Assembly complex.

In confirmation of earlier report, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele arrived at the venue of the investigative hearing at 11:59am, in company of the management team of the apex bank.

