Police Arrest Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue Two Abducted Children

The Kano State Police Command has arrested two suspected kidnappers and rescued two kidnapped victims, Umar Isyaku,3, and Aliyu Auwal 4.





Spokesperson of the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, in a statement on Tuesday, January 31, said the suspects, Nura Auwal and Abubakar Lawal, kidnapped the children in Ungogo Local Government Area of the state and demanded N20m from their parents but later settled for N2 million.





The PPRO said the victims were rescued unhurt at an uncompleted building.





"On 26/01/2023, reports were received from one Isyaku Salisu, ‘m’ and Auwal Sale, ‘m’, residents of Bachirawa Quarters, Ungogo LGA, Kano State that their children, Umar Isyaku, ‘m’, 3 years old and Aliyu Auwal, ‘m’, 4 years old respectively were kidnapped, and handwritten letters with mobile phone numbers and bank account details were sent to them for communication and payment of ransom. Twenty Million Naira (N20,000,000:00) was demanded but later settled at Two Million Naira (N2,000,000:00) each," the statement read.





"On receipt of the reports, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Mamman Dauda, psc(+) raised and instructed teams of Operation Restore Peace led by SP Aliyu Muhammad Auwal, Officer in Charge of Anti-Kidnapping Squad, State Criminal Investigation Department, Kano State Command to rescue the victims and arrest the culprits.





"The teams simultaneously swung into action. Sustained efforts coupled with intelligence-led operations resulted in the arrest of two suspects; one Nura Auwal, ‘m’, 22 years old, of Rijiyar Lemo Quarters Kano, and his accomplice, one Abubakar Lawal, ‘m’, 22 years old, of Bachirawa Quarters Kano. Victims were rescued unhurt at an uncompleted building.





"On preliminary investigation, the suspects confessed to having conspired and kidnapped the two children and sent letters to their parents with phone numbers and bank account details requesting a ransom. Suspects will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

