Friday, 17 February 2023

Leaked Audio : Gov Ganduje Accuses Buhari Of Planning To Destroy APC Before Leaving Office

Published: February 17, 2023


 Governor of Kano State Abdullahi Ganduje has accused President Muhammadu Buhari plans to destroy the Party that brought him to party before leaving office 

Ganduje made this assertion via a leaked audio recording circulating 

He spoke in Hausa to an unidentified audience 

Ganduje says Buhari contested many times before winning. However, now that he’s about to leave, his main agenda is to destroy the very party that made him president through wicked policies. 

Ganduje also questions why Buhari didn’t change cash in the 7 and half years he is in power.


