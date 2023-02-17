Leaked Audio : Gov Ganduje Accuses Buhari Of Planning To Destroy APC Before Leaving Office

Published:

Governor of Kano State Abdullahi Ganduje has accused President Muhammadu Buhari plans to destroy the Party that brought him to party before leaving office

Ganduje made this assertion via a leaked audio recording circulating

He spoke in Hausa to an unidentified audience

Ganduje says Buhari contested many times before winning. However, now that he’s about to leave, his main agenda is to destroy the very party that made him president through wicked policies.

Ganduje also questions why Buhari didn’t change cash in the 7 and half years he is in power.











