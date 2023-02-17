Secret To My Football Speed And Skill Fufu ( Food )...Borussia Dortmund’s Star...Adeyemi

Published:





Borussia Dortmund star forward, Karim Adeyemi, has revealed that the secret to how he became so fast is African dishes, especially fufu.

The German striker of Nigerian descent scored the only goal for Dortmund against Chelsea in the champions league round of 16 first-leg tie at Signal Iduna park.

In a post-game interview with CBSSportGolazo, Adeyemi, the speedster claimed that he eats a specific Nigerian dish that elevates his speed.

“I eat a lot of African foods,” he explained.

“I have good genetics from my dad so I think it will be difficult.

Pressed as to the exact food he eats, Adeyemi responded, “It is called fufu, and it’s a Nigerian food which is very good.” he revealed.

Asked specifically if he was the fastest player in Germany, he laughed and said: “I don’t know.”

“But it’s one thing I can do good but the other players can also do other stuff better.”

21-year-old Adeyemi scored a fantastic solo goal when he picked the ball from inside his own half and ran almost the entirety of the field beating Enzo Fernandez for pace along the way before rounding the goalkeeper to slot into an empty goal.

Share This