Nigerians Rush To Deposit Millions Of Old Naira Notes At CBN ( Video , Picture)

Published:

Nigerians who hitherto are in possession old the Naira notes in their custody in the anticipation of an extension of deadline are now rushing to the Central Bank to deposit same

This is as a result of the pronouncement on Thursday that the currencies have ceased to be legal tenders by President Muhammadu Buhari

A check by CKN News has confirmed that customers besieged various branches of the apex Bank to deposit the money within the windows of opportunities given them to do so

Banks have stopped accepting same especially the old N500 and N1000 notes

This video showed a man coming to deposit N81m at one of the Central Bank branches in the North

Video





Share This