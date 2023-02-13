IGP Mourns Late AIG Lawan Jimeta

Published:

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc, on behalf of the Force Management team, and Officers of the Nigeria Police Force, regrets to announce the demise of a great poet and philosopher, a passionate officer and peace lover, AIG Lawan Tank Jimeta, psc, which occurred in the early hours of today, Sunday 12th February, 2023, at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Benin City, after a brief illness.





AIG Jimeta, who hailed from Jimeta in Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa State, served in various administrative, investigative, training, and operational capacities during his almost 34 years stint in the policing career. He was a one-time Director of Peacekeeping, Commissioner of Police in charge of the Police Mobile Force, Edo and Bauchi State Commands, Commandant Police Academy, and was until his death the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 5 Benin, Edo State.





The late AIG enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on 3rd March 1990 and was a dedicated officer with a great passion for training and mentorship in the field of security intelligence and peace support operations. A philosopher and poet per excellence, he has a collection of poems tagged “Song of the Peacekeeper” to his credit, and has featured on every edition of the Police ‘New Dawn Magazine’ as a guest poet.

The Inspector-General of Police acknowledges his ingenuity and commitment to duty. He hereby condoles with the immediate family, relatives, fellow coursemates, and friends of the deceased AIG who passed away in active service of his fatherland and prays earnestly for the repose of his soul.

