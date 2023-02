Published:

Report has it that a young lady Promise Ekong has died in a hotel, Stanzel Grand Resort, at 5th Avenue, Gwarinpa, Abuja.

The management of the hotel is claiming that, Promise, who concluded her NYSC in November 2022, drowned in their shallow swimming pool.

Her death is still shrouded in controversy as the family alleges foul play.

The police have not issued any statement on the incident

